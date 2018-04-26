Image copyright Family handout Image caption Holly Brown was on a school trip when her minibus crashed with a bin lorry

A bin lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a girl killed in a school minibus crash.

Holly Brown, 14, was on an art trip when the bus in which she was travelling with classmates collided with the refuse vehicle.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, Nicholas Buck, 53, of Kingshurst Way, Kingshurst, Birmingham, denied one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was granted unconditional bail.

The crash happened on Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale, Birmingham, on 7 July.

Holly, a twin, was part of a 21-strong party from John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire.

In a tribute issued shortly after the crash, Holly's parents and twin sister Emma said: "We will miss you so much but you will always be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers."

Birmingham City Council said in March that Mr Buck was an agency worker and not a direct employee of the authority.

A trial date has been set for October.