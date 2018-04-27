Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova's body was found on 12 April

A football club is publishing an appeal for information about young girl's death in its match-day programme.

Wolves FC is asking fans who may have seen 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova, found dead in a park in Wolverhampton, to contact police.

Her body was discovered in West Park at 07:00 BST during the morning of 12 April and the club has asked if she was seen by fans before.

An inquest into her death opened and adjourned on Thursday.

In the appeal, Wolves FC describe "Vicky" as a slim, white girl who had dyed her hair black and wore it long and straight.

She is said to have been wearing a pale coloured baseball cap, silver hooped earrings, a pale hooded top and jacket, white skinny jeans ripped at the knees and light pink lace-up 'Timberland style' boots.

It is believed she was last seen sometime between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on 11 April near to West Park.

Image caption Balloons were tied to the gates of the park at a vigil for Viktorija

A second post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death after an initial examination concluded she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A 16-year-old boy from Wolverhampton has been charged with her rape and murder and is in custody.

The teenager's family described her as "a little angel" who made their lives "so colourful and full of meaning".

James Ludlow, principal of The King's Church of England School where Viktorija had been a pupil until December said she was "a friendly, outgoing and extremely sociable girl who had many friends at school".