Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Dr Rajeshkumar Mehta was found guilty of sexual assault following trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A Birmingham doctor has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient.

Dr Rajeshkumar Mehta, 64, was employed as a locum at The Hill General Practice and Care Centre in Sparkhill.

His victim had been complaining of weakness to her left side when he touched her inappropriately and made comments of a sexual nature, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court and jailed for 15 months.

The CPS said, after the appointment at the GP surgery inside Sparkhill Primary Care Centre on Stratford Road, the victim told the practice what had happened and Dr Mehta was reported to the police.

Mehta, of Dale Meadow Close in Balsall Common, Coventry, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and, at a sentencing hearing on Friday, was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Elizabeth Jack, from West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "Dr Mehta abused his position of trust by assaulting his patient for his own sexual gratification.

"The victim had visited the surgery for help and instead he used this opportunity to abuse her. "