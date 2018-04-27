Two men have been injured in a hit-and-run outside a mosque, with detectives saying they have not ruled out terror as a motive.

The men, aged in their 20s, were struck on Ettington Road in Aston, Birmingham, at about 14:15 BST.

One of the men suffered a head injury while the other was said to be "walking wounded".

Police are searching for the driver of a silver car who did not stop at the scene.

Det Insp Greg Evans said: "At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related, but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further."

He appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.