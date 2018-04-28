Image caption Police are trying to establish the motive for the attack on two men

Two men who were injured in a hit-and-run crash outside a mosque are thought to have been the victims of a targeted attack, police say.

The collision, which took place in Birmingham on Friday, was not terror-related, West Midlands Police said.

A 19-year-old man suffered head and back injuries and another, 17, suffered head and leg injuries, at about 14:15 BST. Both are in hospital.

Police are looking for a silver-coloured car that did not stop.

Investigators are trying to establish a motive for the collision, in Ettington Road, Aston.

Officers are looking at CCTV from the surrounding area.

Anyone with information, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.