Two men have been arrested by police investigating a hit-and-run crash outside a mosque in Birmingham.

The collision took place in Ettington Road in Aston on Friday afternoon. The car involved failed to stop.

A 19-year-old man was left with head and back injuries and a 17-year-old with head and leg injuries. Both remain in hospital.

Police arrested the men, aged 22 and 20, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both of the arrested men are from Birmingham and are in custody.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.