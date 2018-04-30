Image copyright PA Image caption The teenagers were sentenced to youth detention following hearings at Birmingham Crown Court

Two teenage boys who were behind a series of violent car-jackings have been jailed.

The pair, now aged 16 and 17, attempted to steal three cars in five days across the Kings Heath and Moseley areas of Birmingham, in February last year.

Victims were shocked and suffered minor burns in the "traumatic" attacks, West Midlands Police said.

They were both sentenced to youth detention at hearings at Birmingham Crown Court.

The force said the younger of the pair, who was aged 14 at the time, was the ringleader of the gang and helped orchestrate and commit the attacks.

The gang first struck on 6 February 2017, stealing keys from the home of a woman in Balaclava Road, Kings Heath, before driving off in her Ford Fiesta.

Three days later a woman was attacked as she stepped out of her car in Colmore Road. She was stunned by the device and threatened for her keys, but the gang ran off when a passing motorist came to her aid.

They failed in another car-jack attempt in Cambridge Road on 10 February, but later robbed a mobile phone from two schoolboys in Windermere Road.

Police said the younger of the pair was caught when his DNA was found on a glove left in the Fiesta when it was involved in a crash.

Officers found videos of him driving the car and text messages on his phone discussing further robberies, linking him to the second teenager.

The 16-year-old, from Sparkhill, admitted conspiracy to rob and was sentenced to one year detention in a youth offender's institute on 23 January.

After arresting the second teenager, officers found car keys from a car-jacking where a man was assaulted in Shire Country Park, Hall Green, in January last year.

He was also connected to the robbery of a woman's car in Highbury Park.

The 17-year-old, from Moseley, was sentenced to three years' detention on 23 April at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting the same offence.