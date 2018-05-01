Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption The family of Daniel Blount said: "Our lives will never be the same without him."

The family of a man who died in a fatal road collision has said their lives "will never be the same".

Daniel Blount, 31, died at the scene of the crash involving a van and a car on Kingstanding Road, Birmingham at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday 25 April.

Two passengers in the van were taken to hospital.

One is in a critical condition and the other has since been discharged, West Midlands Police said.

The family of Mr Blount, who was a roofer from Kingstanding, said: "Our lives will never be the same without him."

Officers said the white Ford Transit is believed to have been in collision with a black car that did not stop.

An investigation into what happened is continuing. No arrests have been made.