Kingstanding crash: Family pays tribute to Daniel Blount
The family of a man who died in a fatal road collision has said their lives "will never be the same".
Daniel Blount, 31, died at the scene of the crash involving a van and a car on Kingstanding Road, Birmingham at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday 25 April.
Two passengers in the van were taken to hospital.
One is in a critical condition and the other has since been discharged, West Midlands Police said.
The family of Mr Blount, who was a roofer from Kingstanding, said: "Our lives will never be the same without him."
Officers said the white Ford Transit is believed to have been in collision with a black car that did not stop.
An investigation into what happened is continuing. No arrests have been made.