Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family Handout Image caption Vikki Jones, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene on 22 September

A 22-year-old man has admitted causing the death of a 30-year-old mother in a crash.

Tyler Kendall, of Whitebeam Close, Dudley, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Vikki Jones by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to Ms Jones' then 11-year-old daughter, Talia, in the crash in September.

Ms Jones' family said after her death: "Losing her has put a big hole in all of our lives."

Kendall delivered his guilty pleas at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

He is due to appear for sentencing on 29 May. He has been released on unconditional bail.

The collision, which involved two cars, took place on Wood Road, Lower Gornal, at about 22:10 BST on 22 September.

Ms Jones was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead.

Her daughter was treated for arm injuries following the collision.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the crash in Wood Road, Lower Gornal

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said after the incident: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly lost her life."

In a statement released following her death the family of Ms Jones said: "We lost the most beautiful, caring, loving, funny, kind hearted person you could ever wish to meet.

"She was a fantastic mother, and a brilliant role model.

"Losing her has put a great big hole in all of our lives that can never be replaced."