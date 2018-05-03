Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasmine's school said she was "a beautiful, intelligent, bright and happy girl"

A man accused of murdering his 11-year-old niece has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on 9 February after being found stabbed at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton.

Delroy Forrester, 51, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, was remanded in custody at Wolverhampton Crown Court and will face trial in August.

Jasmine's father Simeon Forrester previously said her family had been left "utterly devastated".