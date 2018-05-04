Image copyright Wolverhampton City Council Image caption Asha Mattu (centre) won her late husband's seat for Graiseley in Wolverhampton

Labour has retained outright control of Wolverhampton City Council with a majority of 51 out of 60 seats.

A similar story unfolded in Sandwell, with Labour now holding 70 out of 72 seats, an increase of one.

In Dudley, the Conservatives and Labour are tied on 35 councillors each and UKIP lost all seven of the seats it was defending.

The Conservatives are one seat short of a majority in Walsall after gaining five seats.

Live coverage of the Midlands council elections

In Wolverhampton Asha Mattu, the widow of mayor Councillor Elias Mattu, who died in February, successfully won his seat in Graiseley. Mr Mattu died at the age of 59 following an illness. He had been councillor for Graiseley for almost 18 years.

The Conservatives lost a seat to Labour in Penn, leaving the opposition party with nine, while UKIP lost its only seat in the city to the controlling Labour party.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge lost his seat in Dudley and said he feels "let down" by party leadership

In Dudley, West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge said he felt "let down" by UKIP's leader Gerard Batten after the loss of seven of its eight seats.

The party had made its biggest gains in the borough in 2014, when the local elections coincided with ones for the European Parliament.

Dudley UKIP group leader Paul Brothwood also lost his Wordsley seat.

With the Conservatives gaining UKIP's lost seven seats, it now has 35 councillors in Dudley Borough Council, the same as Labour who maintained all of their seats.

In Walsall the Conservatives won five seats, giving them 30 overall out of 60 council seats, one shy of an overall majority.

They also made gains from UKIP, who lost all three of their councillors in Walsall.

Meanwhile, Labour lost two of their seats taking them down to 26 councillors. The party has been running the council as a minority administration.

Twenty-six seats were up for election in Sandwell, all of which were held by Labour. The only opposition in Sandwell is from two independent councillors, whose seats were not up for election this year.