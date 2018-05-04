Former mayor and two leaders lose Solihull council seats
Two party leaders lost their seats at Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council while the controlling Tory group increased its majority.
Liberal Democrat leader John Windmill - the borough's longest-serving elected member - lost his Olton seat to Conservative candidate Katy Blunt.
UKIP leader Debbie Evans was defeated by Labour's David Cole in Kingshurst & Fordbridge ward.
Overall, the Conservatives boosted their majority by one.
The group has 32 councillors in the borough, although in Castle Bromwich it suffered defeat to the Greens - the borough's second-largest group - when former Tory mayor Mike Robinson was ousted by Cheryl Buxton-Sait.
- Midlands Live: Man charged with attempted murder of 11-year-old boy; Birmingham man denies trying to join IS in Libya
The authority's Tory leader Bob Sleigh said his party was "committed" to "investing in the borough".