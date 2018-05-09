Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption The former councillor was previously found to have breached the code of conduct 12 times

An ex Labour councillor must pay legal costs of almost £140,000 after an unsuccessful court battle.

A report found Mahboob Hussain, who was Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council's deputy leader and a ward member for Oldbury, had abused his position.

He took the council to court in June 2017 over the publication of the report, but last week was ordered to pay the balance of the legal fees.

Mr Hussain said he would be consulting with lawyers about a fresh legal bid.

The former councillor did not stand in last week's local elections but added "new information has come to light" which he said could lead to a "further legal challenge".

A Royal Courts of Justice ruling in London means Mr Hussain must pay a total of £139,292.47 in costs, interest and court fees following a two-day hearing on 30 April and 1 May.

The report Mr Hussain initially challenged was an independent investigation into allegations he had abused his position as a councillor.

In January, the council's standards sub-committee said he breached the authority's code of conduct 12 times and he was to receive more training and have his communication monitored.

Mr Hussain pushed through the sale of three public toilets well below their market value to a family friend and instructed officers to reduce or cancel three parking tickets for his wife and sons.