Three police officers removed from front-line duties after a video of an arrest was posted online have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The police watchdog found "necessary, proportionate and reasonable" force was used on a man who was struck several times with a baton in Aston, Birmingham, on 30 July.

A video of the arrest posted on Twitter was viewed more than 200,000 times.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the officers had resumed normal duties.

Police monitoring campaign group Netpol posted the video on Twitter the day after the arrest.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it happened at about 13:10 BST after cannabis was discovered and two people in a van were detained.

A bystander who had been watching appeared to be reluctant to move when asked to do so by officers and a verbal altercation ensued, the watchdog said.

In a statement the IOPC said: "Independent footage obtained showed the man being kicked in the leg by one of the officers before being sprayed by incapacitant spray and struck several times with a baton.

"He was then taken to the floor and handcuffed by officers.

"It is alleged that the man made several offensive remarks to the officers prior to his arrest.

"Based on the evidence available, our opinion was that the force used by the officers was necessary, proportionate and reasonable throughout the situation."