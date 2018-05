Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur died of asphyxiation

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his 38-year-old wife who was found dead in their home.

The asphyxiated body of Sarbjit Kaur was discovered on 16 February in Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton.

Gurpreet Singh, 42, her businessman husband, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier charged with Mrs Kaur's murder.

Mr Singh, of Rookery Lane, will appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday 14 May.