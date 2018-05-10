Image copyright Google Image caption A portion of ceiling collapsed on a class of year two pupils

A child has been taken to hospital and number of others were injured when part of a ceiling collapsed at a primary school.

Nechells E-ACT Primary Academy in Birmingham was evacuated when a portion of a classroom ceiling fell on a group of year-two pupils.

The academy said the child was taken to hospital as a "precaution" and the evacuation was also precautionary.

The school has been closed and parents are being contacted.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its staff treated three children and one adult when they arrived at the scene at 09:21 BST.

The school said it will be "fully investigating" the cause of the ceiling collapse "at the earliest opportunity" and will remain closed on Friday.