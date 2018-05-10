Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Reports of crime and antisocial behaviour had dropped since construction started, the council said

A school which started putting up a 10ft (3m) fence to protect pupils from "intimidating" neighbours has been given permission to finish building it.

Twickenham Primary School, in Birmingham, said the fence was a "last resort" after almost 40 incidents were reported to police since 2016.

It started erecting the fence before seeking permission, but the city council has now approved the plans.

However, some residents said it has made their gardens feel like a prison.

Headteacher Helen Slack said the school was "delighted with the outcome".

"Our prime objective has always been to safeguard our children and ensure they can come to school and learn in a safe environment," she added.

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Some neighbours described the fence as "prison-like"

Voting to approve the plans, which were backed by the police, councillor Maureen Cornish said: "One of our priorities is child safeguarding."

The council had been told pupils had been intimidated by "threatening gestures", people trespassing, and items being thrown at them, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The school began construction on the fence in August.

The council previously asked for the corrugated metal fence to be replaced with a mesh one, but the school refused because it said pupils would still be able to see residents.

Councillor Gareth Moore said there were still "lots of questions about what's going on here between the school and neighbours".

He added: "It has been very strange. I am not sure a fence will solve all the problems but I'm happy to support it."