Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The broadcaster is currently based in London but will move next year

The West Midlands is in a "great position" to be Channel 4's new home, metropolitan mayor Andy Street said.

The broadcaster plans to move out of London in 2019 and bids from Birmingham and Coventry were submitted on Friday.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has put forward the cities to host the new Channel 4 headquarters, while nearby Stoke-on-Trent is also making a bid.

A shortlist is expected to be named at the end of the month.

Image caption Birmingham is the "natural place" for Channel 4, the council leader said

Channel 4 is looking to create three new creative regional hubs, the largest of which will become its new headquarters.

Around England, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, Hull, Liverpool, Norwich, Salford and Sheffield are also understood to be in the running.

The new headquarters will include offices, a studio, a base for daily programmes and a new digital production unit.

It is expected to create 300 jobs as well as up to 3,000 additional production jobs in the local economy.

Mr Street, West Midlands Metropolitan Mayor, said the region's bid is based on "two key themes - our connectedness to the rest of the country, and the rich diversity of our population".

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said the city was the "natural place for Channel 4 to thrive".

Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption Stoke-on-Trent has also submitted a bid for the broadcaster

In Stoke-on-Trent, deputy council leader Abi Brown said the city "has what it takes to deliver" but also that "we've got a lot of work to do".

The successful bidders are expected to be named later in the year.