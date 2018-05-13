Two men have suffered serious injuries during a shooting in a car park.

It happened between Tintern House and Netley House in Selcroft Avenue, Quinton, Birmingham at about 22:40 BST on Saturday.

One man was hit in the thigh and the other suffered a wound to his upper arm.

Both men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police investigations are continuing.