Image copyright Express and Star Image caption The Grade II listed building was once the home of the Star Motor Company

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a popular music and events venue.

About 50 firefighters are at the scene of the two-storey Starworks Warehouse in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

Starworks Warehouse says on its website it is a 40,000 sq ft event space, which was built in 1903. It was formerly the home of the Star Motor Company, a mass car producer.

Fire crews were called to the scene, in Frederick Street, on Wednesday morning.

The venue now holds music festivals, art exhibitions, street food events and vintage fairs.

It has hosted the likes of PJ Harvey, Radio 1Xtra's MistaJam and is due to host An Evening with Paul Gascoigne in July.

Wayne Scott-Fox, one of the managing directors at Starworks told the Express and Star no one was injured and their main concern is public safety.

"Where we go forward with this depends on the structural damage to the building.

"We will come through, we will work it out," he said.

News of the fire at the popular venue led to Twitter users sharing their upset.

West Midlands Police said it was in attendance and is assisting with road closures.

A spokesperson said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.