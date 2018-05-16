Image copyright Google Image caption The man managed to walk over to paramedics who were nearby but died later in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in the chest.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries in Stratford Place, Highgate, Birmingham, on Tuesday evening.

The injured man managed to walk to paramedics, who were treating a patient near Belgrave Interchange in Balsall Heath, police said.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead by doctors early on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, West Midlands Police said.

Chf Supt Mark Payne said: "We understand the victim was in or near Stratford Place last night when he was shot.

"The details are unclear at this early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was at the location and may have heard and seen anything to get in touch."