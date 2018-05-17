Image caption The stadium is set to be bulldozed in the coming weeks

The Hall Green greyhound stadium appears eerily rundown ahead of bulldozers demolishing it over the coming weeks.

The dilapidated racing track has been set on fire, looted by metal thieves and targeted by vandals since it closed almost a year ago.

Six heavy-duty diggers will now tear down the structures at the Birmingham site.

It will make way for a 48-bedroom hotel and up to 210 new houses.

Image caption The stadium is looking in a poor state

Derby-based Cawarden has been on the grounds for four weeks after Birmingham City Council approved demolition work.

In a last behind-the-scenes tour ahead of the operation, a huge tangle of wires and electronics which lie behind the gigantic scoreboard at the west end of the track could be seen.

Image caption Part of the stadium has been gutted by fire

There is barely a pane of glass which remains in tact, and prominent walls across the grounds including the main stairwell have been desecrated by graffiti.

Image caption The ground is being prepared for a hotel and 210 houses

A hotel room was gutted by fire; while greyhound licences, keys and staff handbooks lay strewn across desks and carpets in ransacked rooms.

Image caption Gates are locked at the stadium, before the diggers move in

Steve Fox, from the firm, said: "There is evidence that there has been quite a lot of metal thefts.

"They have been after copper pipes, heavy-duty cabling. How do they know it's not live?

"We have even found a box of tools here which were obviously used to remove metals.

Image caption The clear-up begins within weeks

"Unfortunately that's what happens when buildings like this are left empty. The hotel has also been set on fire."

The once-beloved stadium, which opened in 1927, was known for welcoming more than 100,000 punters a year.