Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Seventy one victims of the fire have now been identified

At least 132 private high-rise buildings in Birmingham had the same cladding as Grenfell Tower, a council report has said.

Birmingham City Council said some remedial work had already been carried out to reduce the risk of the ACM cladding and more was being discussed.

Good Hope and Heartlands Hospital are also carrying out more checks on two buildings after initial assessments.

At least 52 tower blocks in London had the same cladding, the BBC revealed.

Seventy one people have now been formally identified. as victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that started in the early hours of 14 June.

The residential tower block was encased in panels made up of aluminium sheets with a polyethylene core, which melts and burns at extreme temperatures.

Image copyright Google Image caption Further checks at Heartlands Hospital are being carried out

The council said its findings have been published in a report outlining its response to the tragedy one year on, due to be discussed on Thursday.

Local authorities were asked by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to identify privately owned residential blocks that may have ACM cladding.

'Overwhelming endorsement'

The department and West Midlands Fire Service have been holding talks with landlords who have been given "advice notes" on identifying risk.

No council-owned blocks have the same cladding as Grenfell, the authority said.

The Heart of England NHS Trust, which runs the two hospitals, said in the council report that surveys had been carried out on all of the buildings it was responsible for.

Image copyright Google Image caption Good Hope Hospital's Ward Block 1 will be further assessed, the report said

It added that only two buildings, Ward Block 1 at Good Hope Hospital, and the Hybrid Theatre at Heartlands Hospital, were considered "of a slightly higher risk".

The Labour-run authority is also still proposing to fit sprinklers in the city's 213 tower blocks in a £31m project in light of the Grenfell disaster.

The plans were temporarily blocked last month after a Labour councillor raised concerns that they were not needed and the money would be better spent elsewhere.

But an updated report said there was "overwhelming endorsement" for the sprinklers citing further backing from the London Assembly and West Midlands Fire Service.