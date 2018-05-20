Image copyright Google Image caption Armed officers were sent to College Road, Saltley, Birmingham, on Saturday night after reports of a gunman with two accomplices in the area

Police are investigating after reports of gunfire on a residential street.

Armed officers were sent to College Road, Saltley, Birmingham, at about 18:20 BST on Saturday, to reports of a gunman with two accomplices in the area.

About 30 minutes later, an 18-year-old man arrived at Heartlands hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

The road remains closed.

A detailed search of the scene was due to take place on Sunday.

In a statement, West Midlands Police confirmed a car had been removed from the area for a "detailed forensic examination".

"Active inquiries are underway to trace the attackers and to understand their motive", the statement said.