Image copyright Amber Silk Image caption A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of Ozell Pemberton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager died on the street from a stab wound.

Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found with chest injuries at Lower Parade in Sutton Coldfield on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the "tremendous efforts" of paramedics, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old from Lozells, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

A 21-year-old from Erdington was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of murder.

A third boy, 17, from Kingstanding, was arrested on Sunday. Both remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

A post-mortem examination found Ozell died from a stab wound to the chest, police said.

His parents said their "special boy" was "one of a kind".

Image caption Lower Parade is the main shopping street in Sutton Coldfield

They said: "A loving, respectful, funny, bubbly and courageous boy who always saw the bright side of life.

"He had a strong head on him and was wise beyond his years. He was independent and wanted to make his own way in life."

The attack reportedly took place on the street near a McDonald's in the town.

A fundraising page, set up by Ozell's family and friends to cover the cost of his funeral, has received more than £1,500 in donations.

Amber Silk, 17, of Castle Vale, a friend of the victim, said: "Ozell was so lively, so full of energy, and had a really kind heart."