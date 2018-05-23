Image caption The man died at the scene in Handsworth's Maxwell Avenue

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old was found in a car with fatal gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old suspect, from Birmingham, was detained as he tried to board a ferry in Dover overnight, West Midlands Police said.

The male victim was found in Maxwell Avenue, Handsworth, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

A woman, also aged 23 and from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair are in police custody in Kent and will be brought to the West Midlands for questioning.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "We have had an overwhelming amount of information from members of the local community which has enabled some really swift progress to be made with this investigation."