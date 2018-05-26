Image caption Large crowds filled New Street to watch the procession

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Birmingham for the city's annual Pride parade.

The two-day event began with a parade from the city centre to the Gay Village in Hurst Street.

Huge crowds watched colourful floats in the procession, with large cheers greeting staff from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

Headline artists at the festival include Rudimental, Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters and Beth Ditto.

Image caption This reveller chose a host of colours for his costume as he prepared to join the parade from Victoria Square

Image caption Drag artists were ready to party in Birmingham

Image caption This group was one of many colourful sights at the event

Image caption Even Birmingham's bull entered the spirit of Pride

Image caption Members of Stonewall carried placards through the streets of the city

Image caption Running club members took part in a quick dash to entertain the crowds

Image caption The event attracted people of all ages

Image caption Flamboyant costumes lit up the parade

The best way to get news on the go

Download the BBC News App.

Birmingham Pride events are taking place in and around the city's gay village on 26 and 27 May.