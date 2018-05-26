Birmingham Pride: Tens of thousands march in street celebration
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Birmingham for the city's annual Pride parade.
The two-day event began with a parade from the city centre to the Gay Village in Hurst Street.
Huge crowds watched colourful floats in the procession, with large cheers greeting staff from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.
Headline artists at the festival include Rudimental, Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters and Beth Ditto.
Birmingham Pride events are taking place in and around the city's gay village on 26 and 27 May.