Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Part of Langley Road has been cordoned off

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to reports of disorder between a group of youths in Langley Road, Merry Hill, just after 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital where he later died, West Midlands Police said as it launched a murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said: "A young boy has tragically been killed and we are determined to find out why this has happened."

He described the death as a "terrible loss" adding the boy had his life ahead of him and officers would be "working round the clock" to find who was responsible.

The teenager's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Police are also carrying out investigations in nearby Strathfield Walk

CCTV in the area is being checked, Det Ch Insp Mallett said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews arrived just after 23:00 to find a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.

"The team of ambulance staff worked quickly to begin administering advanced life support to him at the scene and this continued as he was transferred to New Cross Hospital," the spokesman said.

"Sadly, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."

Detectives said they are following a number of active lines of inquiry and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Police said trouble flared between some youths in the area late on Tuesday evening