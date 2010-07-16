Image caption Mr Driver's body was found at his home in Crawthorne Crescent, Deighton

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The body of Kim Driver, 52, was found by a neighbour at his home in Crawthorne Crescent, Deighton, at about 1700 BST on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Driver was on Saturday.

The accused man is due to appear before Huddersfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.