Image caption All teenagers arriving at or leaving Wetherby YOI were subjected to strip searches

Teenagers are routinely strip-searched at a young offenders' institution in West Yorkshire despite calls for the practice to stop, a report has said.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Nick Hardwick said it was "disappointing" that strip searches were used at Wetherby Young Offenders' Institution.

A previous recommendation that the practice should be stopped had not been put in place, inspectors said.

The Prison Service said the searches were "essential" to maintain security.

'Aware of vulnerability'

"Full searching is an important security measure against the smuggling of dangerous items into Wetherby," a Prison Service spokesman said.

"It is, therefore, an essential element to safeguarding the public, our staff and young people in our care.

"Staff are aware of the vulnerability and potential child protection issues of our young people and full searching is conducted very sensitively."

However, the prison inspectors' report said strip searches were being carried out without any risk-assessment.

The practice had continued at Wetherby despite the introduction of Body Orifice Security Scanner (Boss) chairs, the inspectors said.

"Routine strip-searching took place in reception for young people arriving and departing despite the introduction of a Boss chair and wand detector in reception."

'Gain compliance'

The institution, which houses more than 300 boys and young men aged 15-18, also failed to stop mandatory drug testing and "all young people still had to undergo strip-searching as a matter of routine", the inspectors said.

In future, strip-searches should only be used where it "is necessary to prevent the risk of harm to the young person and others", they said.

The report, based on a follow-up inspection in August, also found "the use of force was not limited to situations where there was an immediate threat to safety".

There were 285 incidents where force was used between January and July this year, with 70% of these relating to "low level fights and assaults".

But in 15% of incidents, the force was used simply "to gain compliance with establishment rules".

The inspectors said: "The use of force should only be used as a last resort and where there is immediate risk to safety, and not merely to obtain compliance."

Despite the concerns, Wetherby had improved on an "already solid performance", the inspectors found.

"When we last visited, Wetherby was undergoing extensive and disruptive building work but was, nevertheless, performing reasonably well in all key areas," Mr Hardwick said.

"This inspection found that Wetherby had sustained, or improved on, this solid performance and, with the building work completed, was a more settled establishment."