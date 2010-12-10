Image caption The men met Mr Lishu while he was studying business in London

A criminal gang who kidnapped the son of a Chinese shipping millionaire and held him to ransom have been jailed.

Student Lishu Wu, 18, was held in a house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, for five days in January.

He was bound and gagged and beaten at knifepoint by his captors, who had demanded $2m (£1.27m) from his parents.

Qun Xue and Ting Fu Guo, both 26, were jailed for 13 years and four months while Hang Yu, 21, was jailed for nine years at Bradford Crown Court.

Qun, of Springfield Avenue, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield; Hang, of Burdett Road, London; and Ting, of no fixed address, were each convicted of conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail.

Ransom demands

The court heard the men had befriended Mr Lishu in London, where he was studying business at Queen Mary's Business School.

Image caption Mr Lishu was bound to a bed in the house

They lured him to Huddersfield before taking him hostage.

The court heard the men had made seven ransom demand telephone calls to Mr Lishu's parents in Shanghai.

The teenager was rescued by police without any ransom being paid after officers raided the house in Manor Street, Newsome, where he had been held captive.

After the sentencing Det Supt Sukhbir Singh, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Whilst extremely rare, this was a very serious crime and a young man's life has been badly affected by the ordeal he has been put through, not to mention the anxiety and worry his parents faced.

"Organised criminality of this kind has no place in any society and I would like to thank colleagues both at home and in China for their help and hard work."