A Bristol man has been jailed after he was stopped in a taxi carrying crack cocaine with a street value of £42,000.

Drug courier Donovan Williams, 47, from Bedminster, was arrested in July after being stopped by undercover officers at junction three of the M32 in the city.

Williams was jailed for 5 years and nine months by Judge Michael Longman at Bristol Crown Court.

A further 15 people have already been convicted following a police crackdown on the drug gang Williams belonged to.

Judge Longman told him: "You were not a kingpin in this conspiracy - but you certainly played a major role in the supply of class A drugs to the Bristol area.

Williams was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

CCTV played in court showed the moment the vehicle carrying Williams was boxed in by police vehicles and he was dragged out.

Trips overseas

As well as 20 boxes of crack cocaine recovered from the car, and a further 10 found elsewhere, £10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia were recovered from a house in Totterdown, south Bristol.

Police also seized £18,000 in cash from a man who had a meeting with Williams in Reading.

In total, raids recovered £92,000 of drugs, paraphernalia and cash believed to have derived from dealing drugs.

Image caption Officers used covert surveillance to tackle the gang Williams belonged to

The court heard that Williams led a lifestyle which included numerous trips overseas.

His role in the conspiracy was to pick up the drugs from London-based contacts.

Speaking after the case, Insp Gavin McClory said Williams belonged to "an organised network who were responsible for bringing multi-kilo packages of cocaine and heroin and crack cocaine into the city of Bristol".

"This clearly impacted on the safety of the residents of Bristol."