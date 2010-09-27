A Lithuanian man has been remanded after cocaine estimated to have a street value of £250,000 was allegedly found in a suitcase at Bristol Airport.

Andrius Karbauskis, 25, who did not provide an address, arrived on a flight from Antalya in Turkey on Saturday.

A suitcase was searched and white powder was allegedly found hidden in false compartments.

Mr Karbauskis was charged with importing cocaine and appeared at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.

He did not enter a plea at the hearing earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at the court via video link on 25 October.