A cut of £2.3m to Avon Fire and Rescue Service's government grant is "unfair", according to managers.

The fire service's two main sources of income are a government grant and the money it receives from the council tax.

Kevin Pearson, the service's chief fire officer, said they had been "unfairly penalised" by the government.

"Cutting £2.3m from our budget in a year will have a massive impact, and force us to look at all areas of the service," he said.

"The savings we are being asked to make in just one year are far greater than anything we were expecting.

"The [government funding] formula unfairly penalises Avon Fire and Rescue Service and myself and the chair will be seeking an urgent meeting with the fire minister."

Terry Walker, the chair of Avon Fire Authority which manages the fire service, said the cuts were not fair.

"We fully appreciate that Avon Fire and Rescue Service has to play its part in reducing the national deficit, but the level of cuts we are facing next year in Avon are unfair and unacceptable."