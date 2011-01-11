Bristol social workers set up own practice

A group of social workers in Bristol are to set up their own practice in a bid to reduce bureaucracy.

The government has given the city council funding to set up the pilot scheme which could benefit up to 160 children.

Councillor Clare Campion-Smith said the social workers would have more time to spend directly with children in care.

It will be the first social work practice in the South West and could be up and running by May.

'Freedom and flexibility'

The practice will be similar to a GP surgery and the social workers will be able to employ their own specialists.

Councillor Campion-Smith, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "I anticipate that social workers taking part in the pilot would have much more freedom and flexibility to manage themselves.

"Reducing bureaucracy will allow social workers to spend more time directly with the children for whom they have responsibility and be creative about the way they work."

There are currently 220 social workers in Bristol working in child protection and 650 children in care.

Ms Campion-Smith said: "When a young person becomes a care leaver, social workers in the practice will be able to carry on working with them, rather than handing over to a personal advisor and losing contact at this important time."