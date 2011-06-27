A man was left with a fractured skull after a gang attacked him with wooden posts in Bristol.

The victim was part of a group of three men who were attacked by a group of up to six others in Kingswood on Saturday.

Police say the gang used "large wooden posts" during the assault which left one victim with head injuries and a fractured cheekbone.

One of the suspects is described as 25, about 6ft (1.83m), of muscular build and had black hair.

A second suspect had "messy dark hair" and was of average build.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack with took place at 0330 BST to come forward.