Bristol

Man in Bristol is attacked with wooden posts by gang

  • 27 June 2011

A man was left with a fractured skull after a gang attacked him with wooden posts in Bristol.

The victim was part of a group of three men who were attacked by a group of up to six others in Kingswood on Saturday.

Police say the gang used "large wooden posts" during the assault which left one victim with head injuries and a fractured cheekbone.

One of the suspects is described as 25, about 6ft (1.83m), of muscular build and had black hair.

A second suspect had "messy dark hair" and was of average build.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack with took place at 0330 BST to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites