'Violent' prisoner found after absconding from HMP Leyhill

Image caption Brian O'Dell had been missing from HMP Leyhill since Wednesday

A man who absconded from a Gloucestershire prison while serving a sentence for "violent offences" has been "located and returned" to the jail, police have said.

Brian O'Dell, 49, had been missing from HMP Leyhill, near Wotton-under-Edge since about noon on Wednesday.

Gloucestershire Police would not give details of O'Dell's capture but said he was taken back to the prison earlier.

The open prison is the only minimum-security jail in the South West.