Images released of 24 wanted over football disorder

Police have released images of 24 men wanted in connection with disorder at last month's game between Bristol City and Bristol Rovers.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch following City's won in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match at Ashton Gate.

There was also violence around the ground and in the city centre - 21 arrests have been made so far.

Three police officers were injured during the incidents and required medical treatment.

It was the first competitive game between the rivals since 2007.

Det Supt Mark Saunders said the force operated a "zero-tolerance" of football-related violence or anti-social behaviour and "would not hesitate" in bringing offenders to justice.

'Criminal record'

"Fans arrested as a result of football-related incidents risk prosecution, a criminal record and even a possible jail sentence," he added.

"Court convictions often lead to a football banning order, which will prevent people from following their favourite team for periods up to a maximum of 10 years.

"It also places restrictions on travelling abroad when England are playing overseas.

"On top of this both Bristol City and Bristol Rovers have indicated that they will consider levying a life-time ban on any of their supporters who are convicted of football-related anti-social behaviour or violence."

The force said a number of offences were committed including damage, assault, invading the pitch, racially aggravated offences and other offences of violent disorder.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises any of the men to contact them.