Murder inquiry starts after Weston assault victim dies
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Bristol
A murder investigation has started following the death of a man who was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.
Police were called after the man was hurt in the early hours on Baildon Road. The victim was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.
The man's family have been informed and liaison officers are supporting them.
Officers said "several" people had been arrested but could not give details of those in custody.