Weston teenager accused of murder appears in court

Image caption Mark Roberts was found with multiple head injuries and died in hospital

A 17-year-old boy from Weston-super-Mare has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man from head injuries.

Mark Roberts, 35, was found on Baildon Road in the early hours of Saturday and died a day later.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 17 October. Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Mr Roberts' parents, Lesley and Andrew, have paid tribute to their son, saying he was "loved by us, his sister Rachel, fiancee Zara and his extended family and friends".

They added: "Mark has always worked hard since leaving school and he had many interests.

"Last year Mark found the woman he wanted to share his life with, and recently became engaged.

"He has been robbed of becoming a father, stepfather and uncle.

"His loss has devastated us all and we do not know what life is going to be without him. It is unimaginable."

Police have called for further witnesses to come forward.

Det Supt Mark Saunders said: "Our investigation is piecing together what happened but what we really need is to speak to any further witnesses.

"We know it might not be easy but we will treat the information you give us with sensitivity and it could help."