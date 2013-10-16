Bristol students to be 'extra vigilant' after sexual assault

Image caption Belgrave Road where the woman was attacked was cordoned off while police made initial inquiries

Students in Bristol have been warned to be "extra vigilant" following the sexual assault of a woman in the city.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked on Belgrave Road, Clifton early on Thursday as she walked home.

Police said the woman had been on her way home through an area where hundreds of students were out celebrating the start of the university year.

Both the University of Bristol and the University of the West of England have warned students to be alert.

The woman told police she had been attacked after being dragged into a driveway.

She said her attacker had then escaped up the road towards Cotham Hill.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the woman had been receiving support at a specialist unit for victims of sexual violence.

He added that extra officers had been in the area since the attack and police wanted to hear from anyone who saw anything that may help with their inquiries.