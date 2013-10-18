Bristol traffic survey hold-ups anger drivers

Drivers in Bristol have complained about being stuck in queues on main roads during a city council traffic census.

The authority has been conducting surveys during rush hour at various locations including the M32, Wells Road, Whiteladies Road and Avon Street.

The council said it was necessary and added the data would help improve the transport system.

The research, which has been carried out this week, will continue on Monday.

'Unfathomable stupidity'

Motorist Mark Hurrell took to Twitter to vent his frustration about the census: "Massive round of applause to @BristolCouncil for conducting a traffic survey during rush hour...greatly appreciated...!"

Craig McCarthy ‏added: "Huge rush hour bottleneck in Clifton due to @BristolCouncil traffic census. Unfathomable stupidity."

Whereas Jonathan Bower ‏said: "@BristolCouncil doing a traffic census on Queen's Road. Not much data collection was evident when I cycled though, just gridlock for cars."

The council said the survey had to be carried out at peak periods, and locations were kept secret so motorists could not avoid routes and skew the data.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said the surveys had been planned to "minimise disruption" but it appreciated some delays would occur.

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience," the statement continued.

"They do need to be undertaken in rush hours as information on travel in these peak periods is the most important part of the survey."

The survey is being run by Intelligent Data on behalf of the council.

Drivers are asked questions such as the number of vehicle occupants and what type of vehicle they drive.