Bristol police release CCTV over sex attack inquiry

Police investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Bristol have released CCTV of three men they want to talk to in connection with the inquiry.

The 19-year-old victim said a man dragged her into a driveway in Belgrave Road at 00:50 BST on 10 October, then ran off towards Cotham Hill.

Detectives said they wanted to speak to the men because "unbeknown to them, they may have valuable information".

They asked for three skateboarders, seen in the area, to also get in touch.

The CCTV footage shows three men in the Green House pub in Park Street before the incident was reported to have taken place.

Police said they would like to speak to these men because they may not realise they could have information which could "progress the inquiry".

They would also like to hear from three skateboarders who were seen near to the Whiteladies Scooters shop in Whiteladies Road, Clifton, on the same night.

Det Insp Gary Haskins said: "These CCTV images are very clear and I would like to appeal to these three men and the skateboarders to come forward.

"This area was still very busy when this incident took place and I believe there are people who may have information vital to my investigation."

Avon and Somerset Police put on extra patrols on Wednesday night, a week after the attack, and warned people about "staying safe on nights out".