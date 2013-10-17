Bristol Temple Meads station roof to be replaced

Image caption Bristol Temple Meads was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel Image caption It will cost Network Rail £15m to replace the station's roof Image caption A pact has been signed to redevelop the station over the next 25 years previous slide next slide

The entire roof on Bristol Temple Meads railway station is to be replaced.

Network Rail says it has secured £15m to carry out maintenance of the roof and install new lighting and cables.

The announcement was made as a pact was signed to "significantly transform" the station over the next 25 years.

Network Rail, Bristol City Council, the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership, Homes and Communities Agency and English Heritage are supporting the plan.

Each has signed the 25-year memorandum of understanding to redevelop the station.

Patrick Hallgate, of Network Rail Western, said: "Our plans for Bristol will see the railway significantly transformed by the end of the decade, with more seats, better connections and more frequent services."

The railway station was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1840.