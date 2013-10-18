Two arrested over sexual assault in Bristol

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

A 19-year-old victim was attacked on a driveway in Clifton, at 00:50 BST on 10 October, after walking home from a night out.

Police said two 24-year-old men from Bristol were in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.

Avon and Somerset Police conducted extra patrols following the attack. It has appealed for witnesses.