Two arrested over sexual assault in Bristol

  • 18 October 2013
  • From the section Bristol

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

A 19-year-old victim was attacked on a driveway in Clifton, at 00:50 BST on 10 October, after walking home from a night out.

Police said two 24-year-old men from Bristol were in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.

Avon and Somerset Police conducted extra patrols following the attack. It has appealed for witnesses.

