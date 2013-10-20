Old Severn Bridge crossed by thousands of motorbikes

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption About 2,000 bikers riding Harley-Davidson motorbikes have crossed the Old Severn Bridge.

About 2,000 motorbikes - including Harley-Davidsons - have crossed the Old Severn Bridge, in Bristol, to raise money for charity.

The event called Hoggin the Bridge attracts riders from all over the country and started in 2000.

Organiser Steve Bayliss said it was a "day out with a good cause at the end of it".

He said they hoped to raise more than £10,000 for Meningitis UK and several other local charities.

The event was originally run in 2000 and was organised by the Bridgwater chapter of the Harley-Davidson's owners group.

Mr Bayliss said: "It's one hell of a buzz and with all the support from the people on the side of the road, it's an enjoyable ride."

Kay Baker, who was taking part with her husband, said: "This is my seventh Hog. When the motorbikes all start up, it's absolutely fantastic - you have to be here to hear that sound."