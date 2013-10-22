Arson attack on car in Filton driveway spreads to house

Four people have escaped unharmed after an arson attack on a car parked in the driveway of a house in Filton near Bristol.

Fire spread from the vehicle to a house in Kipling Road, at about 02:00 BST on Monday, causing significant damage, police said.

Two adults, a teenage girl and a toddler who were inside the house managed to escape.

Police said they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

Det Insp Jill Kells, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a very serious incident but we are lucky that we are not talking today about any deaths.

"It must be frightening to wake up in the middle of the night to find your home on fire and made so much worse to think that someone could have started it deliberately."