Bristol social workers' new career incentive

Image caption Newly qualified social worker Cathryn Allwright started working in Bristol three days after graduating in July

A policy of rewarding social workers for their "knowledge and skills" rather than just their length of service is to be introduced in Bristol.

The city's council said its new "career progression policy" would make it easier for social workers to progress up the pay scale.

Trade union Unison backed the changes and said they were "especially important" in today's economic climate.

The council employs 452 social workers, 195 of whom are in adult social care.

'Financial rewards'

The council has forecast a "significant rise" in the number of adults likely to need social care during the next 25 years.

Director of Social Care Mike Hennessey said of the reforms: "Money is important, but let me be clear - this is not about instant financial rewards."

He said changes in legislation in recent years meant social workers needed to be "much more legally literate" than was previously the case.

"We recognise that the pressures and demands on social workers are greater than ever," he said. "So this new policy will ensure staff are properly trained and supported, with the opportunity to earn more as a result."

Adult care social worker Cathryn Allwright said she was not yet "too familiar" with the new policy as she only graduated three months ago.

"For now I want to gain experience as a social worker before contemplating further career progression," she said.

"I think adult social care is often overlooked, or not understood. Social work is often portrayed negatively by the media, in terms of child protection, or by some in terms of 'the benefits generation'."

A Unison spokesman said the union was "pleased" that the council was "embracing continuing professional development" for social workers and recognising their "skills should attract enhanced pay".

It said it had worked "closely" with the council to introduce "these progressive changes" and hoped it would "provide adequate time for their employees to pursue their professional development".

Social workers' pay :

Newly qualified social workers start on £26,293, rising to £29,558

Advanced Practitioners earn £29,558 - £31,884

Senior Practitioners get £32,778 - £35,662

Operational Managers earn £36,571 - £39,267

Team Leaders £40,217 - £43,951

Source: Bristol City Council