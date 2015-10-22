French Rococo Furniture buyers in £11,000 missing goods gripe

Image caption Milly Beddow paid £1,700 for furniture including a king-size bed and bedside tables

Dozens of customers who paid thousands of pounds for furniture from an online company have been left empty-handed, prompting a probe by Trading Standards.

One woman said, while pregnant, she slept on a mattress on the floor after ordering a bed which did not arrive.

French Rococo Furniture Ltd has been accused of taking £11,000 and not supplying customers with their items.

The BBC has made several attempts to contact company director Cameron Cumming, but he is yet to respond.

Some 30 complaints have been received by Trading Standards, which is investigating the Bristol-based company.

Mr Cumming apparently told them their furniture was in port at Southampton and the delays were not his fault, but the BBC has learned he has not paid his supplier which was holding the goods.

Milly Beddow, 28, from Wales, said she paid £1,700 for a king size bed and bedside tables in June last year and decided to take action five months later.

"I rang him and I said Cameron, you're in breach of contract, I need my furniture - I'm pregnant, sleeping on the floor, I have no wardrobes, I'm living out of bags," she said.

"He offered me furniture for part-time sake. Alarm bells were ringing, if I accepted that I'd be stuck with it. I said I either want my furniture tomorrow or I'd like my money back.

"He asked for my bank details via email and said he would do it there and then. But I haven't had any money back, and no furniture."

BBC reporter Dickon Hooper has spoken to seven customers with similar stories from across the UK, including Belfast, Kent, Rotherham and London.

If something you ordered hasn't arrived:

It is the seller's legal responsibility to make sure the item is delivered to you

If the item does not turn up, you are legally entitled to a replacement or refund

A refund can be requested if the item is not received within 30 days of purchase or on the date agreed with the seller

If the refund is refused, put your complaint in writing

If you think the seller's broken the law, report them to Trading Standards

Source: Citizens Advice Bureau