Totterdown flats plan in Bristol 'unspeakably foul'

Image copyright Crossman Homes Image caption The developer said the new building was sensitive to the "strong character of the area"

Plans for a block of flats in the centre of Totterdown would ruin one of Bristol's most recognisable views, according to residents.

Developers want to build nine flats on Bathwell Road, but residents claim the "hideous and overbearing" complex would be "completely out of keeping".

The area's rows of multi-coloured terraced houses high on the hill form one of the city's most famous vistas.

Crossman Homes said it would be addressing "reasonable comments".

The four-storey building is due to be built on a disused plot on the corner of Bathwell Road and Goolden Street.

In its planning statement, the developer said the design "reinterprets" the area's painted buildings by including "contemporary crisp design elements" and a cladding of "coloured panels".

But resident Linn Waite said the design showed an "unbelievable disregard" for Totterdown's "unique architectural style".

"This building has the chance - in a prominent elevated position - to really contribute to the area and it won't it will look like something's landed," she said.

"They're cladding it with pre-formed panels of colour but it looks like a business or a commercial building, it is completely out of keeping."

The application has received more than 20 letters of objection from residents claiming the "huge, hideous" building was "unspeakably foul" and "would be alien to the area".

But Crossman Homes said "due consideration" had been taken and the new building was sensitive to the "strong character of the area".

"The planning application under consideration now is still in its early stages and the consultation period remains open," a spokesman said.

"Once the consultation period concludes we will then look to address reasonable comments to find a balance between the concerns of local residents, the requirements of the local authority and the constraints of this complex site."